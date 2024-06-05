Georgia Appeals Court Stays Trump Election Case Proceedings

Loading... Loading...

A Georgia appeals court halted lower court proceedings today (June 5) in the case against former President Donald Trump and eight other co-defendents concerning alleged election interference.

The court said a panel of judges needs to rule first if Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be disqualified based on a conflict of interest. A spokesperson for Willis' office said they can't comment on the appeals court's order at this point, said CNN.

Willis had been pursuing charges against Trump and his allies, accusing them of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

This pause temporarily stalls efforts to bring the case to trial, which had been anticipated to start later this year. The delay may impact the timeline for resolution and could have significant political implications as Trump continues to be a prominent figure in the Republican Party and a potential candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

The appeals court’s pause aims to review crucial aspects of the case before it moves forward, adding another layer of complexity to Trump’s legal challenges.

Last week, Trump received a guilty verdict on 34 charges of falsified business records.

This article was generated using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by a Benzinga editor.

