Stormy Daniels' Former Lawyer Michael Avenatti Gives Prison Interview Ahead Of Hush Money Trial: Trump 'Will Be Convicted'

Former President Donald Trump has a criminal trial set to begin in New York on Monday, April 15, related to alleged hush money paid to adult actress Stormy Daniels.

A former lawyer of Daniels gave a recent interview from prison to share his commentary on how he sees the trial going.

What Happened: Celebrity lawyer and Trump critic Michael Avenatti is serving time in prison related to wire fraud and obstruction of justice against the IRS.

On Tuesday night, Avenatti gave his first interview from federal prison, joining "The Beat with Ari Melber" on MSNBC, which is a unit of Comcast Corp CMCSA.

Avenatti shared his thoughts on the hush money trial that involves Trump and his former client Daniels.

"I think this is the wrong case at the wrong time," Avenatti said. "You're talking about conduct that occurred some eight years ago."

Avenatii said the case occurring in state court is a mistake and that the case could also be the only federal trial ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

"I was hoping, frankly, that there would have been less handwringing, less bed-wetting, and that the January 6th case would've been filed in a more timely manner. There's no excuse or reason as to why that case could not have been brought in 2021."

Asked for his thoughts on the outcome of the hush money case, Avenatti didn't hesitate to say how he thought it would play out.

"I think he will be convicted. That doesn't necessarily mean it's going (to) hold up. I think it's going be tested on appeal when Trump is convicted."

Avenatti said bringing a case against a current for former president who has millions of supporters has to have a "rock-solid, lock tight, nearly perfect prosecuted case."

"Otherwise, you run a huge risk as to what it's going mean for the country."

In the interview, Avenatti said the district attorney's office using Michael Cohen and Daniels as the star witnesses "has the potential to be a disaster."

"Michael Cohen … he's a serial liar. He's shown himself to be incapable of telling the truth."

Avenatti also cautioned that if the case relies too much on Cohen's testimony it could be a bad thing.

What's Next: Trump's hush money trial is set to begin on Monday.

Trump's lawyers have sought to have the case delayed and have also previously sought to have Daniels and Cohen blocked from testifying.

Trump received a gag order related to the hush money case and will be limited in what he can say publicly about the parties involved in the case, including witnesses, lawyers and the judge.

Photo: “The Beat with Ari Melber,” courtesy MSNBC