Michael Avenatti Sentenced To 30 Months For Attempted Nike Extortion

Michael Avenatti, the grandstanding attorney who rose to prominence as a cable news critic of former President Donald Trump and briefly toyed with the notion of running for president, was sentenced on Thursday to 30 months in prison for attempting to extort Nike (NYSE: NKE) for up to $25 million.

Justice Is Served: Avenatti represented Gary Franklin, a Los Angeles youth basketball coach who claimed that Nike made secret and illegal payments to the families of amateur players. According to the charges brought against him, Avenatti told Nike it should pay more than $20 million to ensure Franklin’s silence or he would publicize those claims, which he insisted would damage the company’s stock price.

Avenatti was arrested in March 2019 and was convicted in February 2020. During his sentencing on Thursday, he wept in the courtroom prior to his sentencing.

“I alone have destroyed my career, my relationships and my life. And there is no doubt I need to pay,” said Avenatti. “I am truly sorry for all of the pain I caused to Mr. Franklin and others.”

Fall From Grace: Avenatti gained public attention as the attorney representing Stormy Daniels, the porn star who claimed she had an affair with Trump years before he sought the presidency.

Daniels received a $130,000 hush money payment from Michael Cohen, Trump’s then-personal lawyer, prior to the 2016 presidential election. Daniels later sued Avenatti, claiming he swindled her out of money she was due to receive for a book deal.

Avenatti remains free on bond and was ordered to surrender on Sept. 15 to begin his sentence at a prison camp in Oregon.

Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.