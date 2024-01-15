OpenAI Tackles Misinformation: New Tools Ahead Of Key Elections

Loading... Loading...

Pioneering AI startup OpenAI introduced a suite of initiatives aimed at safeguarding the authenticity of information during the crucial U.S. and global elections period, marking a significant step in addressing the growing concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence in the democratic process.

Bloomberg reported Monday that OpenAI will introduce tools to verify the authenticity of AI-generated content and enhance the transparency of information shared through its platforms, setting a precedent in the responsible use of AI technology in critical areas such as elections.

These efforts by OpenAI could play a pivotal role in ensuring that the democratic process remains uninfluenced by the potential perils of AI-generated misinformation.

Deepfake Deterrence And Image Detection Tool: One of the most notable initiatives is the encoding of images created by OpenAI’s Dall-E 3 image generator. This involves embedding provenance information into the images, essentially detailing the origins and creation data of the content.

This move is geared towards helping users discern AI-generated images, a crucial step in countering the spread of misleading "deepfake" imagery. The encoding will adhere to standards set by the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), a group co-founded by tech giants such as Adobe Inc. ADBE, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, and Intel Corporation INTC.

Complementing the encoding initiative, OpenAI also announced the release of an image-detection tool. Boasting a 99% accuracy rate in internal tests, the tool aims to identify images generated by Dall-E.

ChatGPT: Enhancing Real-time Information Access: For ChatGPT users, OpenAI is introducing a feature that will provide real-time information about current events, complete with attribution and links to source articles — a significant enhancement over its current capabilities. This feature aims to bolster the transparency and reliability of information disseminated through the chatbot.

Collaborations with Media Giants: In a move to integrate credible sources of information, OpenAI is also in active discussions with numerous media companies.

This includes prospective content licensing deals with major outlets like CNN, Fox Corp. and Time. The company has already secured agreements with Axel Springer SE and the Associated Press, signaling its commitment to providing well-sourced and trustworthy information.

Photo: Shutterstock