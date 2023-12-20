Joe Biden 'On A Gurney' Still Better Than Donald Trump, Says Robert De Niro: 'He's...The Guy To Take Trump Down'

Loading... Loading...

Legendary actor Robert De Niro on Wednesday declared his preference for President Joe Biden over former President Donald Trump in a potential 2024 rematch.

What Happened: During an interview with Rolling Stone, De Niro said that even a Biden, unable to move anything but his eyes, would still be a preferable alternative to Trump.

"I think that if Biden was on a gurney and couldn't move anything but his eyes to blink ‘yes' or ‘no,' he's our person. There's no way that he's not the guy to take Trump down," De Niro said.

In addition to his endorsement of Biden, De Niro also mentioned Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley as a potential alternative to "get rid" of Trump. He suggested that her entrance into the race could upset Trump’s campaign.

“If she [Haley] came in, it could at least throw him off,” De Niro told the publication.

See Also: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is ‘Unparalleled In Genius’ As An Innovator, But ‘Then You See His Tweet That’s Like A Seventh Grader’: Ro Khanna

In the same interview, De Niro called for everyone to vote, emphasizing its importance in the current political climate. "I have no choice but to plow through. And my biggest concern now, with everything else, is us getting out of this situation with a monster in Trump. This is a classic grift. This is unreal."

Why It Matters: De Niro, an outspoken critic of Trump, has amplified his warnings against a potential second Trump presidency. He has raised concerns about the impact on democracy if Trump is reelected, asserting that it would not survive another term under Trump’s rule.

The poll suggests that Trump’s popularity among GOP voters is notably higher than that of other candidates, largely due to his significant lead in national primary polls. Trump currently maintains a 51-point lead over DeSantis and Haley, both of whom hold around 11% support.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled Trump ineligible on Tuesday for the state's 2024 presidential primary ballot due to his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. The Trump campaign has stated they will contest this decision.

Photo by Leonard Zhukovsky and Trevor Bexon on Shutterstock

Read Next: Trump’s Niece Says Ex-President Wanted ‘Golden Get-Out-Of-Trouble Free Card’ But Only Got ‘Lump Of Coal’