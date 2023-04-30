Here's What We Know So Far About King Charles' Upcoming Coronation

King Charles III will officially be crowned at his coronation on May 6, while his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will be crowned Queen Consort, albeit with a simpler ceremony.

The coronation comes following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Sept. 8, 2022, and will take place at the Royal Palace. There will be a procession to Westminster Abbey, where the Archbishop of Canterbury will lead a service. While sitting in King Edward’s throne, the king will then take an oath, marking a new era of the monarchy, according to cp24.

Following the coronation, King Charles III and Queen Camilla will return to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach, where they will be met by other members of the royal family and together make an appearance on the palace balcony.

The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. GMT (6 a.m. ET) Saturday.

Who Will Attend The Coronation?

Although the official guest list hasn’t yet been confirmed, most of the royal family is expected to be in attendance, as well as Queen Camilla's friends and family, according to The Telegraph. Notably, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, will be absent from the ceremony and will instead be home in California with her and Prince Harry’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Breaking from tradition, King Charles is expected to welcome several foreign royals. King Abdullah II of Jordan, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman, the Scandinavian royals and Prince Albert of Monaco are all expected to attend the event, according to British media.

Several members of Parliament, as well as foreign prime ministers, have also been invited, along with a number of other foreign heads-of-state, including First Lady Jill Biden, who will lead the U.S. delegation.

What Will Be Different?

For the first time in British history, King Charles has chosen to include nods to faiths outside of the Church of England during his crowning ceremony, according to CTV News. Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh leaders will all take part in what has traditionally been a Christian service.

"The service contains new elements that reflect the diversity of our contemporary society," Archbishop Justin Welby said.

The event will also mark the first time that female bishops are included.

Photo: Shutterstock