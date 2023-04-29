Purse-Snatching Toddler Turns Frowns Upside Down As Princess Of Whales Visits Site Of Aberfan Disaster

While paying her respects to the 144 people who died, most of whom were children, at the site of the 1966 Aberfan landslide, Princess of Whales, Kate Middleton, on Friday had her handbag snatched by a one-year-old baby, bringing delight to the mourners who attended the event, according to The Telegraph.

The Backdrop

On Oct. 21, 1966, a colliery spoil tip, which consisted of waste removal piled from nearby mining operations, collapsed. Paired with heavy rainfall that day, the disaster caused an avalanche that engulfed Pantglas Junior School and a row of houses near the Victorian-era facility, killing 116 children and 38 adults, according to the outlet.

On Friday, Middleton and her husband and heir to the throne, Prince William, visited the memorial garden in the village where the tragedy took place to meet with survivors and the relatives of those who died.

Why Frowns Were Turned Upside Down

While walking through the village, one-year-old Daniel Williams reached out and grabbed Middleton’s Mulberry handbag as the princess stopped to chat with Daniel’s mother, whose mother-in-law survived the catastrophe, according to the outlet.

"He just stole her handbag. He took a shine to it, and she let him play with it," Daniel’s mother said of the incident, while describing the event as “memorable.” It was “priceless - something to remember,” added her mother-in-law, who also attended the royal tour.

