Donald Trump 'Can Smell It': Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran Discusses 'The Best Salesman' She's Ever Met In Her Life

With the 2024 Republican primaries and presidential election drawing nearer, former President Donald Trump continues to ramp up the pace of rallies and his “tough guy” rhetoric remains much as it was in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential race.

On Thursday at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, Trump tapped into the fear created after Russia invaded Ukraine 15 months ago, saying, “Standing before you today, I am the only candidate that can make this promise,” Trump said, adding, “I will prevent World War III.”

Some have observed Trump’s strategy for many years and during a 2018 interview, Barbara Corcoran, who built her business alongside Trump, discussed how he taps into people’s vulnerabilities to be “the best salesman (she’s) ever met in (her) life,” according to Business Insider.

What Barbara Corcoran Described

“I'll tell you what his masterful mind does. He is a genius at picking out the vulnerability of someone's personality,” Corcoran said. “He can smell it. Sense it and trust it,” she added.

The American businesswoman and TV personality, who demonstrates her skills at identifying people’s business sense on “Shark Tank,” believes that’s how Trump won the 2016 election. Speaking about someone walking into a hypothetical business meeting with the former president, Corcoran said, “He could see what your weakness is and not physically reach over and put his finger on it, but he just could see what your weakness is and play into it.”

“Not the nicest thing in the world, but it's a certain gift I've never seen on anyone else. That's exactly what he did in the election. I think he put his finger on what the weakness was, the vulnerability of people and he knows how to touch it. Just so. And people go along for the ride,” she added.

Photo: Shutterstock