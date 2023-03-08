Trump Vs. DeSantis: Latest Poll Shows Biggest Lead So Far Among GOP Voters, With One Candidate Ahead By 25%

Former President Donald Trump continues to dominate Florida Gov. Ron DeStantis by a hefty margin among Republican primary voters, despite the latter traveling across the country to promote his newly released memoir.

On Tuesday, a Morning Consult survey that was conducted between Feb. 26 and Feb. 28 showed 53% of Republican voters favor Trump as the party's presidential candidate for the 2024 election, compared to 28% who want DeSantis, according to Newsmax.

Last month, Trump lashed out on Truth Social, accusing Fox News of favoring DeSantis by “barely showing” a Feb. 26 poll that had Trump beating DeSantis by 15 points in a hypothetical GOP primary. The new poll shows Trump gaining support, now leading by 26 points.

What’s More: The latest poll not only shows Trump edging higher in a hypothetical primary election but, for the first time, coming out ahead of President Joe Biden in a general election, leading the Democrat by one point, according to the report.

DeSantis, who hasn’t yet officially announced his candidacy but is expected to as early as this spring, came in four points behind Biden in the same poll.

Former Vice President Mike Pence trails with just 7% of the vote, while Nikki Haley, who announced her candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in February, garnered 4% support. Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney received 2% support.

As for who could come out on top in the Democratic primaries, Biden leads Marianne Williamson by a landslide with a 73-point advantage. Williamson announced her second bid for the presidency on Saturday, according to NBC.

Then-President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis share a stage in 2018. Photo via Shutterstock.