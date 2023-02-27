Trump Accuses Fox News Of Promoting Ron DeSantis 'So Hard And So Much,' Calls Paul Ryan A Loser

Opinion polling to gauge U.S. voter sentiment over everything from which 2024 presidential candidate they most support, to how they feel about the war in Ukraine, is ramping up as more candidates announce a bid for the top leadership role.

Former president Donald Trump, who’s known to pay close attention to his rankings in opinion polls, lashed out at Fox News on Monday, accusing the network of favoring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by “barely showing” a Sunday poll that had Trump beating DeSantis by 15 points in a hypothetical GOP primary.

Referring to DeSantis as “DeSanctimonious” and “DeSanctus,” Trump complained on Truth Social that Fox News was “promoting” the Florida governor, who hasn’t officially announced his candidacy, “so hard and so much” that they didn’t allocate enough airtime to the poll that showed Trump ahead of his potential rival.

Source: Truth Social

Also Read: Trump Mocked For His 'Hilarious' Plan To End Putin's War: 'So Nuanced And Savvy'

The Poll

A Fox News poll on Sunday showed Trump leading among official and potential Republican candidates with 48% of the vote, compared to DeSantis, who came in with the support of 28% of those who were polled.

Nikki Haley, who announced her candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination this month, garnered just 7% support, tied with former Vice-President Mike Pence, according to The Hill.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, trailed with just 2% support, although neither has announced they plan to run.

What’s More

Although the poll showed Trump with a double-digit lead over DeSantis, the 45th president appears to believe his result should be higher, stating that Fox polls have “always been purposely terrible” for him. In the post on Truth Social, the former president then called on other media organizations to cover him more fairly, asking, “Isn’t there a big, beautiful, Network which wants to do well, and make a fortune besides? FAKE NEWS!”

Trump also took the time to attack Karl Rove, Paul Ryan and Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, the latter who he referred to as "Yesper," calling them "losers" who "have been wrong about everything."

See Also: Joe Biden Is Going To Like These New 2024 Election Poll Numbers — Donald Trump, Not So Much