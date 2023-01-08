Joe Rogan Says Donald Trump's Presidency Gave 'Morons' A King: 'He Represents Them'

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan described former President Donald Trump as a "king" to "the morons" on the Thursday episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which featured Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

At one point in the conversation, the guest and the host began discussing Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who is mired in a controversy over the falsification of his resume, a video clip of the podcast shared by Mediaite showed.

Rogan went on to say there will be more politicians like him, and the only way to stop such people from gaining power is to get rid of special interest groups and lobbyists.

See also: Joe Rogan's Top 10 Most Viral Podcasts

“So it’s like, that’s why it was fascinating to see a guy like Trump getting to power because he was such an outsider,” Rogan said.

To this, Portnoy said Washington insiders didn’t know how to deal with Trump. “The years and years of politics worked against them. Everything he did was not what they had expected, and they didn’t know how to react to it,” he added.

Rogan chimed in and said, “And the morons had a king. There’s a lot of morons. And it doesn’t matter what he’s [Trump] saying, like, for them, he represents them,” he added.

The podcast host suggested that Trump won over voters by projecting that he wasn't a typical politician.

“'He’s not perfect, but at least he’s real,’ there's that sort of thought process that he played with, and also people that didn’t feel represented by someone who was ever in charge and now this guy is - and it’s their guy,” he said.

Now Read: Larry Summers Says Trump Set Stage For Inflation: Republicans' Willingness To 'Send Country Into Default Is Chilling'

Photo: courtesy of Do512 and Gage Skidmore on flickr