Social media executives from Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are returning to Capitol Hill after Labor Day.

Loup Ventures managing partner Gene Munster discussed the social media space on CNBC.

On Facebook's end, the company is prepared to show actions it has taken to counter election interference, including hiring 20,0000 people to remove "fake news" from the platform, Munster said during CNBC's "Squawk Box" segment Thursday.

Munster's team created two fake Facebook accounts to test how effective the platform is in dealing with fake users. Within 30 minutes, the account was flagged with a request for proof of identification, he said.

Facebook is "doing real things" to support the integrity of its platform, unlike Twitter and Google, which "aren't doing as much," Munster said.

Twitter is standing by its claim that it's a free speech platform, which will most likely be criticized by senators next week, he said. Similarly, Google continues to claim its search engine can't be impacted by partisan politics — a claim Munster said is not true.

"I think that is not the case, you can influence search to have an impact on thought, and I think that is probably not going to go as well for Google," he said.

