Bryce Hall: Why I Started A Financial Podcast
Bryce Hall  
November 04, 2020 12:28pm   Comments
Bryce Hall: Why I Started A Financial Podcast

Almost every waking moment of my life is shared with the public. Whether it's through my social channels (I have over 26 million followers across Instagram, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) , YouTube, and TikTok) or through collaborations with other influencers, I'm constantly looking for new ways to connect with my audience. 

As you would probably expect, much of this connection has been based on my party animal lifestyle. My friends and I have pulled crazy stunts in both private and public, drinking as much Red Bull as we can and getting in some trouble along the way. Through these experiences, my audience steadily grew and I was able to connect with more and more influencers, brands, and entrepreneurs. 

As my influence has grown, I've learned some hard lessons. Some of those lessons involve entrepreneurship. I’ve watched as other influencers sold their souls to promote other peoples' brands and businesses, which has made me wonder why we aren't harnessing our platforms to further build our own businesses. Other lessons involve money. Specifically, how to manage it. 

This is why Josh Richards and I have teamed up to launch our own energy drink, Ani Energy. And it's also why I started the Capital University podcast with Anthony Pompliano. 

I'm incredibly excited about both ventures. Not just what they mean for me, but so my audience can go through these journeys too. In the time I've been involved with Ani and Capital University, I've learned more about what it takes to start a business than I ever thought possible. And I'm going to keep learning. 

Will I keep partying and doing the things I've done that got me here? Absolutely. But I'm also taking the next step in my entrepreneurial journey. And I can't wait to keep going. 

Bryce hall is an influencer and entrepreneur

