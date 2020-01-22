9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Weibo, Inc. (NASDAQ: WB) stock increased by 2.4% to $45.20 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by CLSA, on November 15, the current rating is at Outperform.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares rose 2.3% to $24.45. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $20.00.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock increased by 1.7% to $344.00. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on January 22, is at Underperform, with a price target of $173.00.
- Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares moved upwards by 1.6% to $22.97. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $24.00.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock surged 1.3% to $138.40. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $200.00.
- Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) stock rose 1.2% to $36.25. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
- HUYA, Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) shares rose 1.1% to $20.70. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.
- Tencent Music, Inc. (NYSE: TME) shares rose 1.0% to $14.00.
Losers
- Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares decreased by 0.6% to $44.80 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
