5 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares increased by 1.2% to $0.60 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on December 09, is at In-Line, with a price target of $0.50.
- Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) shares rose 0.5% to $21.04. The most recent rating by Barclays, on January 14, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $23.00.
Losers
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock declined 2.8% to $1.58 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) stock decreased by 0.8% to $19.24. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, the current rating is at Underperform.
- Eni, Inc. (NYSE: E) stock declined 0.7% to $30.22.
