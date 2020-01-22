Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 22, 2020 7:55am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares increased by 1.2% to $0.60 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on December 09, is at In-Line, with a price target of $0.50.
  • Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) shares rose 0.5% to $21.04. The most recent rating by Barclays, on January 14, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $23.00.

 

Losers

  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock declined 2.8% to $1.58 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) stock decreased by 0.8% to $19.24. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, the current rating is at Underperform.
  • Eni, Inc. (NYSE: E) stock declined 0.7% to $30.22.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversMovers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHK + E)

31 Oil & Gas E&P Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
5 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
8 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
5 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Energy Lag: Sector Earnings Seen Sagging Despite Crude Prices Rising In Q4
17 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga