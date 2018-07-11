Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jason's Picks: $150 Off A Portable Honda Generator
Jason Raznick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 11, 2018 1:22pm   Comments
Share:

Each weekday, Jason Raznick, Benzinga's CEO and founder, picks the best electronics and gadget deals on the internet. Today, you'll find a Honda 2200-Watt Super Quiet Portable Inverter Generator. Check here for the rest of today's deals. Want more? Subscribe below.

Honda 2200-Watt Super Quiet Portable Inverter Generator,   $1,149  now $999.00 plus free shipping

screen_shot_2018-07-11_at_10.46.20_am.png

Source: Amazon.com

For all you camping enthusiasts, this 2200 Watt portable charger is an absolute must. Unless you’re a rustic camper, you will still need to power your electric George Foreman, phones, and stereos. This is also great for supplemental RV power; it will last you up to 9.6 hours on a single tank of fuel. Originally priced at $1,149, you can snag it on Amazon for 13 percent off today for $999.00, plus free shipping.

Posted-In: Movers & Shakers General

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HMC)

Jason Picks The Best Deals For July 11: $150 Off A Honda Portable Generator, Waterproof Binoculars And More
Strong June Auto Sales Could Represent 'Peak Market'
Auto Pair Trade: Goldman Sachs Buys Toyota, Steps To Sidelines On Honda
Ford, FCA, Honda Post Sales Growth As Toyota Languishes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.