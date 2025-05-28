Stock Market Is Pricing A Never-Before-Seen 'Divergence' As Equities And Bonds 'Run It Hot' Amid Gloomy Outlook By Bottom-Up Analysts

The financial markets are signaling a remarkably bullish outlook, with both stock and bond markets fully embracing a “run it hot” trade. However, this aggressive market pricing stands in stark contrast to the pessimistic views held by bottom-up analysts, companies, and economists, according to a recent analysis by Bob Elliott, CIO at Unlimited Funds.
What Happened: Elliott, in a detailed X thread, highlights this unprecedented “divergence” which he has “never seen” in his professional career outside of typical cyclical bottoms.
Following Tuesday’s surge in the equity market, market-based pricing of growth expectations has almost entirely recovered its earlier drop this year, now sitting just a few points off highs.
As highlighted by Elliott, this sentiment is reflected in large-cap 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratios, which are back near all-time highs at 21x.
Concurrently, long-dated real yields have reached their post-COVID cycle highs, and term premiums on closer-in maturities are also approaching their cycle peaks.
Despite this seemingly extreme market optimism, the perspective from professionals analyzing data from the ground up paints a far more subdued picture. Economists are forecasting softer growth for the next couple of years.
Corporate earnings revisions for U.S. large-cap companies have notably collapsed, reaching their weakest point since the COVID-19 pandemic. Global earnings revisions also remain quite subdued, despite a marginal recent uptick in negativity.
Projections for 2025 earnings growth, which are typically skewed positively until just before the period, are currently penciled in at a mere 7%.
See Also: S&P 500’s Expensive Valuation Combined With All-Time High Household Holdings: A Look At Where US Stock Market Stands
Why It Matters: According to Elliott, either bottom-up analysts, scrutinizing incoming data, are taking an excessively pessimistic stance, or they are accurate, implying the markets are “wildly offside.”
For macro investors, he suggests, “making a call on which is right will likely be the make or break trade for the rest of ’25.”
Price Action: The S&P 500 has turned positive for the year, up 0.90% year-to-date, though it remains 3.67% below its all-time high of 6,147.43.
The Nasdaq 100 is also up for the year by 2.09%, but sits 3.63% off its record of 22,222.61. In contrast, the Dow Jones is still down 0.11% year-to-date and 6.06% from its 52-week high of 45,073.63.
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, fell in premarket on Wednesday. The SPY was up 0.03% to $591.33, while the QQQ advanced 0.15% to $522.00, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Read Next:
- Nvidia To Be Hit By China Chip Export Curbs Or Deliver Q2 Guidance Surprise After Middle East Deal? Here's What Charts Show Ahead Of Q1 Results
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.