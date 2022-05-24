 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Bill Ackman's Got A Bone To Pick With The Fed
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 24, 2022 5:27pm   Comments
Share:
Why Bill Ackman's Got A Bone To Pick With The Fed

One hedge fund manager took to Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) on Tuesday to express serious inflation concerns and the potential consequences of inaction. 

What Happened: Pershing Square's Bill Ackman called out the Federal Reserve for its inability to recapture investor confidence in the markets. 

"Markets are imploding because investors are not confident that the @federalreserve will stop inflation. If the Fed doesn’t do its job, the market will do the Fed’s job, and that is what is happening now," Ackman said via tweet.

The billionaire investor called on the Fed to get more aggressive in its tightening efforts. He suggested that a failure to accelerate rate hikes will lead to a collapse in the economy. 

Given the supply/demand imbalances in energy, food and housing, Ackman believes the only way to tame inflation is to aggressively raise rates. 

"Or the stock market crashes, catalyzing an economic collapse and demand destruction," he said.

See Also: Can Investing In U.S. Farmland Really Help Keep Food On Your Table? - How Inflation Might Actually Be Helping This Sector

Ackman noted that current Fed policy has paved the way for "double-digit sustained inflation."

"How does this downward market spiral end? It ends when the Fed puts a line in the sand on inflation and says it will do 'whatever it takes.' And then demonstrates it is serious by immediately raising rates to neutral and committing to continue to raise rates until the inflation genie is back in the bottle," Ackman said.

Why It Matters: The hedge fund manager noted many stocks are cheap at current levels. He believes that if the Fed responds to raging inflation appropriately, stocks will surge. 

"Markets will soar once investors can be confident that the days of runaway inflation are over. Let’s hope the Fed gets it right," Ackman said.

Photo: Insider Monkey from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Norwegian Cruise Line And Caesars Entertainment Lead The S&P 500 Lower: Today's Winners And Losers
ICYMI: Stephanie Link On Navigating The Choppy Market Environment Ahead
The World's Financial War Against Russia: What Investors Need To Know
A 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid Is Approaching Earth
Morning Brief: Top Financial Stories Dominating on Tuesday, May 24
Big Wall Street Banks Do Not Want Fed-Backed Digital Dollar Crypto Alternative - Read Why
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bill Ackman InflationGovernment Hedge Funds Top Stories Economics Federal Reserve General Best of Benzinga