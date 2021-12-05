How Much Would You Pay For Lunch With Pershing Square Capital Management's Bill Ackerman?

It’ll cost you at least $56,000 to have lunch with one of the country’s top investors and hedge fund managers.

An ongoing auction on charitybuzz.com is offering a lunch meeting with Bill Ackerman, the founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management. There are currently 24 bids, and with about 11 days left the highest bidder is offering $56,000, the lunch is valued at a mere $50,000.

The site is also offering a virtual meeting with New York Times columnist and CNBC anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin. With 11 days and counting the highest bid stands at

$1,350.

You can get some business advice from Daymond John, CEO of FUBU & Star of ABC's Shark Tank, in a virtual power meeting. Currently, the highest bid is $2,250, with 11 days left in the auction.

Spending some virtual time with film legend Martin Sheen will cost you at least $3,050 for a Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) session with the actor. There are about 7 days left in the auction.

For those hoping to break into the film industry, you can bid for a writing lesson via Zoom with Writer/Director Judd Apatow. There are just 3 days left in the auction, which has been bid up to $5,250.

You can reflect on your favorite moments from the hit television show “Friends” with cast member David Schwimmer. The auction’s current highest bid for a Zoom chat with the actor is $2,451 with 11 days to go.

There are also opportunities to get additional social media clout for yourself. Actress Courteney Cox will follow you on Instagram if you win an auction ending in 11 days, the current highest bid is $1,068. Although keep in mind that she reserves the right to unfollow an auction winner on all social media platforms for any behavior or comments inconsistent with Cox's views.

One bidder paid at least $30,000 last week for billionaire investor and entrepreneur Mark Cuban to follow them on Twitter for one year.

The money raised in the online auctions featuring popular celebrities and brands goes to a charity organization of their choosing.