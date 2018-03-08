Omega Advisors recently disclosed its stock holdings via a 13F filing. I analyzed the firm's holdings and found the most attractive stocks based on dividend yields, P/E ratios as well as other fundamental indicators.

Finding The Right Price

Leon Cooperman is the chairman and CEO of Omega Advisors, a New York-based investment advisory firm managing over $3.5 billion in AUM. Although many consider Cooperman as a traditional value investor, he is also a generalist and market timer. He will buy any asset if he believes the price is right, whether it's a growth stock, a blue chip, a small cap or even a bond. He has said that:

"I'll buy generally any stock or bond at the right price. I find over the years, if I buy something at the right price, invariably I get lucky."

In order to find if the price is right, Cooperman has said that he looks at a combination of intrinsic values, dividend yields, price-to-earnings ratios, and growth rates.

So I went through Omega Advisors' stock portfolio as listed in its recent 13F filing to find the most attractive stocks for each of the criteria mentioned above.

Omega Advisors' Most Undervalued Holdings

To determine which stocks are trading below their intrinsic value, aka "fair value" I used the finbox.io Fair Value estimates. I also applied consensus Wall Street analyst price targets to create a blended upside which I then used to rank the most undervalued holdings.

Here are the top 7 stocks in Leon Cooperman's portfolio based on my calculations:

Omega Advisors Most Undervalued Holdings Ticker Name Upside (finbox.io) Upside (Analyst Target) Blend Upside CX CEMEX SAB DE CV 67.7% 43.3% 55.5% MDCA MDC PARTNERS INC 37.4% 58.8% 48.1% INSM INSMED INC 39.7% 52.7% 46.2% SBGI SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC 33.4% 51.1% 42.3% CBS CBS CORP 41.5% 34.9% 38.2% ETE ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP 38.8% 34.4% 36.6% FDC FIRST DATA CORP 33.4% 39.7% 36.5%

Cemex SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE: CX) appears to be the most undervalued stock in the fund. The company has a blended upside of 55.5 percent relative to its current trading price.

MDC Partners Inc (Nasdaq: MDCA) appears to be the second most undervalued stock in the portfolio. The company's blended upside of 48.1 percent is very intriguing. Value investors may want to take a closer look at the stocks above.

Omega Advisors' Best Dividend Yields

The next ranking table lists the stocks in Omega Advisors' portfolio with the best dividend yields. Dividend seekers can appreciate stocks that earn upwards of 5 percent excluding price appreciation and are also backed by a prominent investor.

Omega Advisors Best Dividend Yields Ticker Name Dividend Yield % Of Portfolio SNR NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP IN 12.6% 0.1% CIM CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP 11.6% 0.1% EFC ELLINGTON FINANCIAL LLC 11.3% 0.1% NEWM NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC 8.6% 1.6% GLPI GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES 7.6% 0.4% ETE ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP 7.6% 0.7% NAVI NAVIENT CORP 4.7% 0.9%

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is the highest yielding dividend stock in Omega Advisors' portfolio. The current share price and dividend offer income investors a yield of 12.6 percent.

CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW (NYSE: CIM) is the next highest dividend yielding stock in Leon Cooperman's portfolio which currently offers a yield of 11.6 percent.

Omega Advisors' Low P/E Ratio Stocks

The P/E Ratio indicates the multiple of earnings stock investors are willing to pay for one share of the company. A low P/E can indicate either that a company may currently be undervalued or that the company is doing exceptionally well relative to its past trends. The following table summarizes the firm's holdings with the lowest P/E multiple.

Omega Advisors Low P/E Ratio Stocks Ticker Name P/E Ratio LTM % Of Portfolio CIM CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP 5.3x 0.1% NAVI NAVIENT CORP 6.8x 0.9% MVC MVC CAPITAL INC 6.9x 0.1% AMCX AMC NETWORKS INC 9.6x 5.8% UAL UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS IN 9.9x 5.7% ALLY ALLY FINANCIAL INC 12.3x 1.0% SYF SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 12.9x 1.8%

Mentioned for the second time, the cheapest stock that Omega Advisors owns is CHIMERA (NYSE: CIM) which currently trades at 5.3x earnings.

The next cheapest stock that Leon Cooperman owns is Navient Corp (Nasdaq: NAVI) which has a P/E ratio of 6.8x.

Omega Advisors' Fastest Growing Stocks

Analysts often look at companies as either thriving, surviving or dying. Analyzing a company's revenue growth can help distinguish between these stages. Growth of over 10 percent typically signifies the core business is doing very well and the company's products and services are in demand.

The table below lists 7 stocks in Omega Advisors' portfolio that have strong top-line growth.

Omega Advisors Fastest Growing Stocks Ticker Name Revenue Growth % Of Portfolio FOLD AMICUS THERAPEUTICS 1076.9% 0.1% PE PARSLEY ENERGY INC 118.7% 1.9% DXC DXC TECHNOLOGY CO 115.8% 1.0% SHPG SHIRE PLC 59.3% 5.7% FB FACEBOOK INC 47.1% 1.9% ETE ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP 46.8% 0.7% DVMT DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC 42.2% 1.9%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FOLD) is the fastest growing company in Omega Advisors' portfolio. The company's LTM total revenue of $25 million is up over 1,000 percent year-over-year. Very impressive. Note that the stock price is also up 106.6 percent over the last twelve months.

The Ideas section of finbox.io tracks top investors and trending investment themes. You can get the latest data on the holdings discussed above at the Omega Advisors page.

Who Is Leon Cooperman And Why Track His Holdings?

Leon Cooperman's career in the investment industry spans over 50 years. After 25 years at Goldman Sachs, he started the hedge fund Omega Advisors, where he remains Chairman and CEO.

Cooperman began his career at Goldman Sachs immediately after graduating with an MBA from Columbia. His focus for most of that time was investment research. He was voted the number one portfolio strategist, in the Institutional Investor "All-America Research Team" survey, for nine consecutive years. When he left the company in 1991 he was chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs Asset Management. He was also the CIO of the Goldman Sachs Capital Growth Fund.

In 1991 he started Omega Advisors which has gone on to build an enviable track record. Between 1992 and 2014 the fund returned 14.6 percent a year. It also outperformed the S&P 500 Index during 12 consecutive years from 1999 to 2010.

Cooperman is known for his work ethic, and was described by well-known investor, Doug Kaas, as "the hardest working man in the industry." It's believed that he has only taken one two-week vacation in his entire career. Another former employee said, "He has no hobbies, no anything. This is what he does." During this time, Cooperman has built a personal fortune of $3.1 billion.

It is important to note that Cooperman's holdings discussed above were determined from filings which are due 45 days after the quarter end date. Therefore, Omega Advisors' holdings above represent positions held as of December 31st and not necessarily reflective of the fund's current stock holdings.

Author: Matt Hogan

Expertise: Valuation, financial statement analysis

Matt Hogan is a co-founder of finbox.io. His expertise is in investment decision making. Prior to finbox.io, Matt worked for an investment banking group providing fairness opinions in connection to stock acquisitions. He spent much of his time building valuation models to help clients determine an asset's fair value. He believes that these same valuation models should be used by all investors before buying or selling a stock.

His work is frequently published at InvestorPlace, Benzinga, ValueWalk, AAII, Barron's, Seeking Alpha and investing.com.

Matt can be reached at matt@finbox.io.

As of this writing, I did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities and this is not a buy or sell recommendation on any security mentioned.