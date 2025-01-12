Biographer Seth Abramson, who says he is writing a biography of Elon Musk, has expressed concerns over the mental health of the billionaire entrepreneur, citing his recent online behavior.

What Happened: In a post on X last week, Abramson, who has been tracking Musk’s online activities for the past two years, voiced his fears about Musk’s mental wellbeing.

He stated, “I legitimately believe Elon Musk may be going mad. I’m a Musk biographer who has been tracking his online behavior for the last two years, and given that he’s admitted to all of mental illness, heavy drug use, and crippling stress, it is now reasonable to fear he is deeply unwell.”

I legitimately believe Elon Musk may be going mad. I'm a Musk biographer who has been tracking his online behavior for the last two years—and given that he's admitted to all of mental illness, heavy drug use, and crippling stress, it is now reasonable to fear he is deeply unwell. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 6, 2025

In another post, he wrote, “It is now reasonable to fear he is deeply unwell. Protect America from Elon Musk.”

For 14 days more the administration is in a position to take urgent action to protect America from Elon Musk. That could include ending all U.S. contracts with him, filing lawsuits to block his unconstitutional DOGE initiative, and launching new federal and natsec investigations. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 6, 2025

He also referenced Musk's role as the incoming head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the Trump administration, emphasizing that Musk's influence could threaten national stability.

Also Read: Elon Musk Fostered Culture Of Drug Use Among Senior Leaders At Tesla And SpaceX, Report Says

“His control over ‘civilization-essential industries’ and his upcoming government role mean his erratic behavior endangers us all,” Abramson stated.

His private struggles would not be of general concern except they have dramatic public consequences.



His holdings across many civilization-essential industries and the fact that he's the incoming POTUS mean that his madness and increasing incitement of violence endanger us all. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 6, 2025

Abramson’s concerns stem from Musk’s own admissions of mental illness, heavy drug use, and crippling stress. The biographer’s post has since garnered over 4.1 million views, sparking widespread discussion about the mental health of high-profile individuals like Musk.

Why It Matters: Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA and SpaceX, is one of the most influential figures in the tech industry. His mental health could potentially impact the operations and stock performance of his companies.

Moreover, Abramson’s tweet highlights the importance of mental health awareness, even among successful individuals. It serves as a reminder that mental health issues do not discriminate and can affect anyone, regardless of their status or achievements.

Read Next

Concerns Mount As Elon Musk’s Illegal Drug Use Sparks Alarm At Tesla And SpaceX

Image: Shutterstock