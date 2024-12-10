What's A Ghost Gun That Alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Used In NYC?

A person of interest has been identified in the shooting death Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, a unit of UnitedHealth Group UNH. The suspect was found with a “ghost gun” made with a 3D printer and is facing charges in Pennsylvania for weapons, forgery, and other crimes.

What Happened: A man was detained Monday at a Pennsylvania McDonald's, following a tip from a customer, and is being questioned over possible involvement in the murder.

This has brought the focus on the use of ghost guns, which has surged over the past decade. These firearms can be assembled from kits bought online or manufactured using 3D printers – they lack serial numbers and are untraceable, which is why they are referred to as "ghost guns."

See Also: Shiba Inu’s 208% Surge This Year Sparks Predictions Of Top 10 Crypto Ranking In 2025

The Problem With Ghost Guns: The lack of traceability by law enforcement agencies has resulted in ghost guns becoming a significant concern in the U.S., contributing to gun violence and prompting legal scrutiny.

Ghost guns are typically sold as incomplete frames and receivers, which can be turned into functional firearms by adding other parts. The anonymity of these guns makes them attractive to those seeking to bypass legal restrictions.

Are Ghost Guns Legal To Own? As things stand today, ghost guns are legal to own at the federal level.

Prior to 2022, these kits could be sold without serial numbers, registration, or background checks.

The ATF introduced new regulations in 2022, requiring serial numbers and background checks for ghost gun kits. However, these rules have faced legal challenges and are currently under review in the Garland v VanDerStok case before the Supreme Court.

Why It Matters: The murder of Thompson has drawn attention to the growing threat of ghost guns, which have been linked to increasing gun violence across the U.S. The incident highlights the challenges law enforcement faces in tracing these weapons.

In June, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy declared gun violence a public health crisis, urging the nation to address it with the same urgency as other major health issues.

The ongoing legal battle over ghost gun regulations underscores the complexity of balancing gun rights with public safety concerns.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock