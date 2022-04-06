This Health Insurance Provider Is Giving Texas' 3 Million Small Businesses An Innovative Healthcare Option

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Everything is bigger in Texas — the state is becoming a national hub for entrepreneurship and startups. According to the U.S. Small Business Association (SBA), there are 2.8 million small businesses in the state, with 59,000 in Dallas alone.

For the 4.7 million employees of those small businesses, the issue of affordable healthcare and who offers it can end up taking center stage when looking at worker turnover. Some studies report that employees are more likely to remain with a business offering insurance benefits, which is shown to boost their satisfaction.

Texas insurance law defines a small-business employer as a business with two to 50 employees, regardless of how many hours the employees work. Most states do not require those with fewer than 50 employees to offer group health insurance.

A reported issue for Texas small businesses is that, until recently, insurance options were dominated by large legacy carriers such as Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG), UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH) and Anthem Inc.’s (NYSE: ANTM) BlueCross BlueShield of Texas. A lack of competition can drive up costs for the state’s small businesses.

But changes are coming as insurance carriers like Sana, a healthcare company that says it provides Fortune 500-level health benefits to small businesses at more affordable prices, are announcing moves into Texas.

Sana states that its goal is to offer comprehensive health plans to small businesses throughout the state. Based in Austin, Texas, Sana said it would provide small businesses in the state with an easy-to-use administrative platform where their employees will be able to keep their doctors and have access to free virtual doctors' visits. The company’s health plan also offers Texas small businesses benefit packages for employees, including full medical, dental and vision, without network restrictions or hidden fees.

Sana reports that it is an affordable healthcare option by offering employer health plans, free virtual doctors’ appointments, low co-pays, 95% customer service satisfaction and no-cost access to world-class providers through its Sana Care ecosystem. In addition to virtual primary care, Sana gives employees access to virtual care providers that specialize in pediatrics, maternity and mental health.

“Sana is giving Texas small businesses a new, cost-effective option for health insurance,” Sana Co-Founder and CEO Will Young said. “Year after year, the cost of health care increases at an unmanageable rate. It’s time for a more innovative, purpose-built solution for the state’s small businesses.”

Sana offers employers several types of plans, including options for those that want to give the most coverage possible and low deductibles. They also offer high-deductible health plans, which provides coverage for budget-conscious employers that want to cover preventive care, provide access to an health savings account (HSA) and have healthier-than-average employees.

For more information on Sana, visit www.sanabenefits.com.

Photo by LinkedIn Sales Solutions on Unsplash