12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) shares moved upwards by 6.04% to $2.63 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, Obalon Therapeutics's trading volume reached 23.7K shares. This is 0.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) stock rose 5.25% to $43.5. Adaptive Biotechnologies's trading volume hit 8.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.77% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) shares moved upwards by 4.02% to $10.09. At the close, F-star Therapeutics's trading volume reached 6.2K shares. This is 6.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $91.8 million.

Liminal Biosciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) stock increased by 3.59% to $3.88. Trading volume for this security closed at 8.1K, accounting for 1.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $116.3 million.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) shares moved upwards by 3.29% to $2.51. This security traded at a volume of 1.6K shares come close, making up 0.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.5 million.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) stock rose 3.04% to $1.69. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 10.0K shares, which is 0.07 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $211.3 million.

Losers

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares fell 8.74% to $1.15 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, Artelo Biosciences's trading volume reached 15.5K shares. This is 0.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) stock declined by 4.42% to $3.03. At the close, Galmed Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 200 shares. This is 0.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.0 million.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares decreased by 3.76% to $0.82. This security traded at a volume of 532 shares come close, making up 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.5 million.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) stock declined by 3.51% to $1.1. This security traded at a volume of 732 shares come close, making up 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.8 million.

Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) stock decreased by 2.52% to $0.94. Motus GI Hldgs's trading volume hit 28.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.9 million.

SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) shares decreased by 2.03% to $1.45. SINTX Technologies's trading volume hit 3.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million.