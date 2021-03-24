12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) shares increased by 10.34% to $2.24 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.1 million, accounting for 21.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million.
- Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) stock rose 9.88% to $25.29. This security traded at a volume of 5.8K shares come close, making up 1.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) stock increased by 9.01% to $3.75. At the close, ZIOPHARM Oncology's trading volume reached 314.1K shares. This is 10.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $805.0 million.
- Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) stock rose 8.68% to $37.53. At the close, Regenxbio's trading volume reached 53.8K shares. This is 11.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) shares moved upwards by 8.45% to $23.61. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 9.2K shares by close, accounting for 1.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) shares rose 7.75% to $34.45. At the close, Arcus Biosciences's trading volume reached 92.7K shares. This is 17.96% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
Losers
- Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) shares decreased by 14.29% to $5.4 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 5.7K shares come close, making up 7.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.2 million.
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) stock decreased by 10.73% to $2.08. This security traded at a volume of 286.0K shares come close, making up 6.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.8 million.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares declined by 7.54% to $6.87. Bionano Genomics's trading volume hit 865.4K shares by close, accounting for 0.92% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares fell 7.33% to $4.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 41.7K, accounting for 2.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $173.6 million.
- Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) stock decreased by 5.42% to $3.67. At the close, Synlogic's trading volume reached 167.7K shares. This is 15.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.3 million.
- American Well (NYSE:AMWL) stock declined by 4.37% to $17.76. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 196.3K shares, which is 6.11 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMHealth Care Movers General