12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) shares rose 24.79% to $4.58 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.1 million shares, which is 119.63 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $406.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) stock increased by 19.3% to $5.87. This security traded at a volume of 703.2K shares come close, making up 49.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:FMTX) stock moved upwards by 7.0% to $31.78. Forma Therapeutics Hldgs's trading volume hit 101 shares by close, accounting for 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares rose 5.73% to $8.85. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.1 million, accounting for 1.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) stock moved upwards by 4.07% to $2.3. VistaGen Therapeutics's trading volume hit 13.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.6 million.
- SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) stock moved upwards by 3.97% to $1.83. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.6K, accounting for 0.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.
Losers
- CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) stock decreased by 13.16% to $1.98 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 63.1K shares come close, making up 14.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $245.4 million.
- Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) shares fell 4.44% to $3.88. Lixte Biotech Holdings's trading volume hit 72.6K shares by close, accounting for 6.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.4 million.
- Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) shares decreased by 3.54% to $1.91. Seneca Biopharma's trading volume hit 29.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) shares decreased by 3.32% to $4.38. This security traded at a volume of 1.3K shares come close, making up 0.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.1 million.
- Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares decreased by 3.1% to $0.76. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 42.9K shares, which is 0.24 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.9 million.
- Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares decreased by 3.05% to $1.59. Trading volume for this security closed at 47.5K, accounting for 0.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $239.7 million.
