12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) shares rose 9.9% to $7.77 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 304 shares, which is 1.35 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $196.2 million.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) stock moved upwards by 7.16% to $3.44. Petros Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 5.0K shares by close, accounting for 3.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 million.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) stock rose 7.15% to $4.94. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 28.6K shares, which is 8.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $157.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares rose 5.4% to $1.17. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 170.9K shares, which is 2.59 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.6 million.

Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) stock moved upwards by 5.05% to $3.95. This security traded at a volume of 3.1K shares come close, making up 0.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 million.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) shares increased by 4.91% to $1.28. Trading volume for this security closed at 46.4K, accounting for 0.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $85.5 million.

Losers

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares fell 6.34% to $25.0 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 149.0K shares, which is 24.85 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) shares decreased by 4.41% to $2.17. This security traded at a volume of 157.2K shares come close, making up 16.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) shares declined by 4.35% to $1.1. Neos Therapeutics's trading volume hit 18.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.7 million.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares fell 3.58% to $6.2. This security traded at a volume of 1.2K shares come close, making up 0.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $103.8 million.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) stock fell 3.28% to $1.77. At the close, Geron's trading volume reached 454.5K shares. This is 11.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $563.7 million.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock declined by 3.24% to $2.69. This security traded at a volume of 190.2K shares come close, making up 0.78% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $192.5 million.