12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) stock rose 23.3% to $1.64 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.0 million shares, which is 35.66 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) stock increased by 19.27% to $16.4. Celcuity's trading volume hit 54.7K shares by close, accounting for 242.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $197.0 million.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) stock rose 10.51% to $15.97. This security traded at a volume of 303 shares come close, making up 0.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares moved upwards by 8.6% to $9.97. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.7K, accounting for 1.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $217.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) stock increased by 6.4% to $2.66. At the close, Adial Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 655 shares. This is 0.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.2 million.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) stock increased by 5.46% to $6.56. Anixa Biosciences's trading volume hit 8.3K shares by close, accounting for 1.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $175.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Losers

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) shares decreased by 12.5% to $6.44 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 41.7K shares, which is 9.19 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) shares declined by 9.17% to $4.66. OncoCyte's trading volume hit 821 shares by close, accounting for 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $412.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) stock fell 6.69% to $15.92. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.9K, accounting for 0.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) shares declined by 4.79% to $2.39. This security traded at a volume of 8.2K shares come close, making up 0.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $254.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares declined by 3.62% to $6.67. AnPac Bio-Medical Science's trading volume hit 260 shares by close, accounting for 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.7 million.

Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares decreased by 3.14% to $5.25. This security traded at a volume of 1.6K shares come close, making up 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.7 million.