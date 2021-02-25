12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares moved upwards by 22.73% to $23.0 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, ChromaDex's trading volume reached 1.1 million shares. This is 224.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) stock increased by 16.53% to $4.44. At the close, Sensus Healthcare's trading volume reached 692 shares. This is 1.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) shares rose 10.39% to $5.52. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.3K shares, which is 5.68 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.4 million.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares moved upwards by 8.37% to $4.14. Trading volume for this security closed at 331.9K, accounting for 47.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $140.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) stock rose 7.79% to $6.78. This security traded at a volume of 1.2K shares come close, making up 1.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $161.8 million.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) stock rose 7.42% to $7.52. This security traded at a volume of 528 shares come close, making up 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) stock fell 21.2% to $5.8 during Thursday's after-market session. Tricida's trading volume hit 119.2K shares by close, accounting for 15.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $291.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) shares declined by 15.92% to $4.65. Trading volume for this security closed at 170.9K, accounting for 14.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.5 million.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) shares decreased by 8.32% to $27.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 76.2K, accounting for 13.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) stock declined by 7.39% to $2.51. At the close, Xenetic Biosciences's trading volume reached 931 shares. This is 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 million.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) stock decreased by 7.39% to $29.34. This security traded at a volume of 1.3K shares come close, making up 0.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) stock declined by 6.26% to $1.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 195.9K, accounting for 34.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.