Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in Tabula Rasa HealthCare's Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Tabula Rasa HealthCare's Stock Today

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) is currently down 6.46% to a price of $42.93. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 168.92 thousand, about 34.26% of its recent 30-day volume average of 492.98 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are trading lower after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Tabula Rasa HealthCare's stock was $48.34 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $69.31 and a low of $30.12 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.