12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) stock rose 63.28% to $2.09 during Wednesday's after-market session. Dynatronics's trading volume hit 2.4 million shares by close, accounting for 503.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.2 million.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) shares increased by 13.8% to $103.9. At the close, Tandem Diabetes Care's trading volume reached 138.6K shares. This is 18.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) stock rose 12.32% to $11.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 32.3K, accounting for 11.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $424.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) shares rose 7.85% to $62.05. OptimizeRx's trading volume hit 10.0K shares by close, accounting for 4.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) shares rose 6.38% to $8.16. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 9.2K shares, which is 2.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $372.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) shares increased by 6.12% to $5.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 308.1K, accounting for 18.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $953.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Losers

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) stock declined by 10.04% to $4.75 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 36.4K, accounting for 10.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $134.0 million.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) stock fell 8.37% to $23.0. AVITA Medical's trading volume hit 8.8K shares by close, accounting for 6.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $497.4 million.

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) shares decreased by 5.95% to $3.32. Akers Biosciences's trading volume hit 736 shares by close, accounting for 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.8 million.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) stock fell 5.83% to $238.99. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 284.5K shares, which is 9.67 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares declined by 4.77% to $50.8. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.8K shares, which is 0.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) shares declined by 4.14% to $5.1. At the close, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 218.4K shares. This is 11.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.3 million.