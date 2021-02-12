10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TLRY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/12/21 $36.00 $25.0K 1.6K 15.8K OGI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $5.00 $26.7K 16.5K 9.6K CVS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/19/21 $80.00 $48.7K 24.4K 2.7K SRNE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $10.00 $752.0K 14.0K 2.1K BCRX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $10.00 $32.9K 9.3K 1.9K SWAV CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/19/21 $150.00 $152.2K 120 1.1K APHA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $20.00 $189.6K 1.9K 1.0K INO CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/26/21 $25.00 $195.0K 22 1.0K FOLD PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $15.00 $61.2K 10.0K 1.0K SAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $891.0K 3.4K 620

• For TLRY (NASDAQ:TLRY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 1679 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15874 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OGI (NASDAQ:OGI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 445 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 16560 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9605 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVS (NYSE:CVS), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 484 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.7K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 24458 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2774 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SRNE (NASDAQ:SRNE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 126 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1106 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $752.0K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 14043 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BCRX (NASDAQ:BCRX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $164.0 per contract. There were 9306 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1925 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SWAV (NASDAQ:SWAV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 516 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $152.2K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 120 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1173 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APHA (NASDAQ:APHA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 343 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 237 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $189.6K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 1952 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1080 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INO (NASDAQ:INO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on March 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $195.0K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 22 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1065 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FOLD (NASDAQ:FOLD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.2K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 10069 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1022 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SAVA (NASDAQ:SAVA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 707 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 270 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $891.0K, with a price of $3300.0 per contract. There were 3421 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 620 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.