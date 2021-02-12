12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares rose 84.54% to $3.01 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 209.0 million, which is 4398.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.2 million.

Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares moved upwards by 28.77% to $10.4. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.5 million shares, making up 546.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares increased by 25.73% to $19.74. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 337.77% of Prothena Corp's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $788.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) stock increased by 19.93% to $31.23. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 47.7% of NantKwest's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) stock increased by 19.89% to $4.4. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.3 million shares, making up 261.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.9 million.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares increased by 19.79% to $540.52. Illumina's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 170.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) stock declined by 32.57% to $12.63 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Amicus Therapeutics's stock is 22.6 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 854.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) stock decreased by 29.92% to $17.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.2 million, which is 2590.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.7 million.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) shares fell 26.29% to $30.23. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 498.7K shares, making up 3648.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.1 million.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) stock fell 19.6% to $2.19. The current volume of 25.2 million shares is 787.19% of Caladrius Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.3 million.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares declined by 14.93% to $1.14. Trading volume for Conformis's stock is 16.6 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 629.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $97.9 million.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock declined by 13.87% to $2.05. Trading volume for Sundial Growers's stock is 821.2 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 184.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.