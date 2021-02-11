12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) stock rose 7.5% to $7.16 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 4.2K shares come close, making up 0.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) shares increased by 7.42% to $57.0. Frequency Therapeutics's trading volume hit 14.6K shares by close, accounting for 5.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock rose 7.36% to $1.75. This security traded at a volume of 30.0K shares come close, making up 0.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) stock rose 6.71% to $45.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.7K shares, which is 0.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares increased by 6.38% to $2.5. This security traded at a volume of 1.4 million shares come close, making up 8.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $202.8 million.

OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) stock rose 6.26% to $3.9. This security traded at a volume of 1.2 million shares come close, making up 6.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $905.4 million.

Losers

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) stock decreased by 13.88% to $101.46 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 47.0K, accounting for 28.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) stock decreased by 13.44% to $1.16. Trading volume for this security closed at 251.8K, accounting for 9.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.6 million.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) shares decreased by 9.28% to $18.1. Ayala Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 2.9K shares by close, accounting for 16.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $231.2 million.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) shares decreased by 9.14% to $3.58. This security traded at a volume of 35.6K shares come close, making up 13.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.4 million.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) stock fell 7.21% to $5.54. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.6K, accounting for 1.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $283.5 million.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares fell 5.42% to $388.0. This security traded at a volume of 77.0K shares come close, making up 7.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.