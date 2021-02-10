12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) stock increased by 17.81% to $62.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 27.8K shares come close, making up 3.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) shares increased by 11.55% to $5.89. Trading volume for this security closed at 106.2K, accounting for 14.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 million.

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) shares moved upwards by 11.11% to $4.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 215.5K shares, which is 15.64 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.8 million.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) stock moved upwards by 10.98% to $3.79. At the close, Corbus Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 1.3 million shares. This is 11.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $318.5 million.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock rose 9.01% to $69.67. This security traded at a volume of 4.9 million shares come close, making up 16.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 billion.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock rose 7.11% to $3.16. At the close, Sundial Growers's trading volume reached 54.9 million shares. This is 12.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.

Losers

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) stock fell 25.51% to $5.93 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.0 million, accounting for 59.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.9 million.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) shares fell 14.25% to $6.08. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.5 million shares, which is 121.21 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $450.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Kadmon Holdings (NASDAQ:KDMN) shares decreased by 9.54% to $4.84. This security traded at a volume of 211.5K shares come close, making up 7.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $830.1 million.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) shares declined by 8.61% to $7.86. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 282.8K shares, which is 29.34 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.7 million.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares decreased by 7.84% to $2.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.2 million, accounting for 15.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $599.5 million.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock decreased by 7.76% to $1.07. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.2 million shares, which is 6.21 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $221.1 million.