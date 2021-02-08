12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares moved upwards by 11.03% to $1.71 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 3.1 million shares come close, making up 29.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $83.9 million.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares increased by 7.25% to $3.55. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.9 million shares, which is 69.93 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $575.7 million.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares moved upwards by 6.52% to $1.47. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 16.3K shares, which is 4.07 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares increased by 6.3% to $2.36. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 265.2K shares, which is 3.75 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $707.4 million.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) shares moved upwards by 6.08% to $2.79. At the close, Tyme Technologies's trading volume reached 512.1K shares. This is 7.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $363.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) stock moved upwards by 5.38% to $2.35. Caladrius Biosciences's trading volume hit 259.6K shares by close, accounting for 9.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.4 million.

Losers

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) stock decreased by 10.18% to $3.0 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 7.1 million shares, which is 76.41 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.0 million.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock fell 8.86% to $14.41. At the close, Ocugen's trading volume reached 6.9 million shares. This is 10.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) stock decreased by 8.38% to $28.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 104.2K, accounting for 11.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) stock declined by 6.74% to $1.8. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.2 million, accounting for 16.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.7 million.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) stock fell 6.14% to $7.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 83.5K, accounting for 9.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $378.4 million.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares declined by 5.7% to $2.98. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.6K shares, which is 0.79 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $113.2 million.