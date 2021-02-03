12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares rose 12.23% to $0.78 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 3.1 million shares come close, making up 46.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.3 million.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) stock moved upwards by 11.92% to $3.19. At the close, vTv Therapeutics's trading volume reached 472.6K shares. This is 12.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $247.6 million.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock increased by 10.31% to $97.02. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.1 million, accounting for 24.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) stock moved upwards by 10.29% to $8.25. Trading volume for this security closed at 195, accounting for 0.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.7 million.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) shares increased by 10.09% to $4.8. Apollo Endosurgery's trading volume hit 7.3K shares by close, accounting for 4.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $123.7 million.

Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares moved upwards by 10.03% to $601.0. Align Tech's trading volume hit 43.0K shares by close, accounting for 7.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) shares decreased by 16.01% to $6.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Lannett's trading volume reached 55.5K shares. This is 14.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $262.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) shares declined by 9.76% to $2.59. At the close, Durect's trading volume reached 201.7K shares. This is 19.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $526.2 million.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) stock fell 9.01% to $12.02. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 140.9K shares, which is 165.78 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) shares decreased by 8.79% to $3.22. This security traded at a volume of 1.7 million shares come close, making up 134.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $419.1 million.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) shares declined by 6.81% to $10.0. This security traded at a volume of 159.2K shares come close, making up 4.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $554.9 million.

Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ:AWH) shares declined by 6.72% to $8.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 62.3K, accounting for 8.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $857.9 million.