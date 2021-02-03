10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNDL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/12/21 $1.50 $40.0K 46.3K 31.0K OGI CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $2.50 $27.0K 12.0K 11.2K TLRY CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/05/21 $29.00 $26.7K 233 8.9K ACB CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $22.00 $124.9K 1.4K 7.0K INO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $20.00 $38.8K 21.9K 3.2K VXRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $7.50 $184.8K 5.0K 2.7K SRNE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $16.00 $49.7K 554 1.1K AGTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $5.00 $25.0K 947 1.1K NMTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $1.00 $32.1K 13.4K 849 BMY PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $60.00 $58.0K 9.1K 488

• Regarding SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on February 12, 2021. A trader bought 2000 contract(s) at a $1.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $40.0K on this trade with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 46309 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31096 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OGI (NASDAQ:OGI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $27.0K on this trade with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 12038 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11248 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TLRY (NASDAQ:TLRY), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 219 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $26.7K on this trade with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 233 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8948 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ACB (NYSE:ACB), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 1984 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $124.9K on this trade with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 1475 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7029 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INO (NASDAQ:INO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 396 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $38.8K on this trade with a price of $98.0 per contract. There were 21914 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3278 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VXRT (NASDAQ:VXRT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 401 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $184.8K on this trade with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 5091 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2737 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SRNE (NASDAQ:SRNE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 299 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $49.7K on this trade with a price of $167.0 per contract. There were 554 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1167 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AGTC (NASDAQ:AGTC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $25.0K on this trade with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 947 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1142 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NMTR (NASDAQ:NMTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 402 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $32.1K on this trade with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 13497 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 849 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMY (NYSE:BMY), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 400 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $58.0K on this trade with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 9183 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 488 contract(s) were bought and sold.

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

