12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares moved upwards by 11.95% to $4.96 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 167.7K shares, which is 6.03 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $100.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) stock increased by 10.54% to $6.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 471 shares, which is 0.33 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $86.5 million.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) shares rose 10.4% to $57.71. Denali Therapeutics's trading volume hit 48.1K shares by close, accounting for 6.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares moved upwards by 7.69% to $2.8. Evogene's trading volume hit 13.6K shares by close, accounting for 1.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $72.1 million.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) shares rose 7.29% to $10.74. At the close, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 11.5K shares. This is 0.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) shares increased by 6.91% to $80.24. At the close, Biomarin Pharmaceutical's trading volume reached 170.0K shares. This is 7.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) stock decreased by 20.79% to $47.78 during Thursday's after-market session. Global Blood Therapeutics's trading volume hit 334.8K shares by close, accounting for 41.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares declined by 12.03% to $60.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 45.9K, accounting for 6.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares fell 9.74% to $16.5. Coherus BioSciences's trading volume hit 113.4K shares by close, accounting for 11.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) stock fell 9.42% to $7.7. At the close, CymaBay Therapeutics's trading volume reached 30.2K shares. This is 1.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $530.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) stock declined by 8.03% to $1.72. Trading volume for this security closed at 92.8K, accounting for 5.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) stock fell 7.5% to $20.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 60.0K, accounting for 3.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.