Kevin O'Leary Made A Year's Worth Of Returns In 2 Trading Sessions
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 05, 2020 12:30pm   Comments
On CNBC’s “Fast Money Halftime Report,” Kevin O’Leary talked about his recent trades in the healthcare sector. Josh Brown also mentioned health care being "tomorrow’s growth stocks."

  • Kevin O'Leary: I Got A Year's Worth Of Returns From Two Trading Sessions From Health Care
  • Kevin O'Leary: Health Care Is A 'Fantastic Sector, Fantastic Balance Sheets, Wonderful Cash Flow,' Says Sudden Health Care Boom Demonstrates Why Sector Rotation Doesn't Work
  • Kevin O'Leary: I Added To Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), We're Seeing Huge COVID-19 Case Increases In U.S., Expect More Impacts On Economy
  • Josh Brown: Health Care Is An Area Where Today's Value Stocks Could Become Tomorrow's Growth Stocks

