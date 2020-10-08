12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) shares increased by 8.42% to $7.72 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 351, accounting for 0.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) shares surged 7.25% to $2.07. This security traded at a volume of 133.5K shares come close, making up 8.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $181.1 million.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) stock increased by 7.24% to $5.92. This security traded at a volume of 145 shares come close, making up 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.3 million.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) shares moved upwards by 4.34% to $1.44. This security traded at a volume of 73.3K shares come close, making up 4.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.5 million.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares moved upwards by 4.04% to $0.35. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.8 million, accounting for 5.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) shares surged 3.7% to $1.68. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 6.8K shares, which is 0.88 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million.

Losers

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) shares declined by 9.03% to $42.14 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Keros Therapeutics's trading volume reached 271 shares. This is 0.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $849.0 million

Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock declined by 5.48% to $3.45. Trading volume for this security closed at 21.1K, accounting for 4.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 million.

ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) stock decreased by 3.91% to $2.7. At the close, ThermoGenesis Holdings's trading volume reached 60.1K shares. This is 15.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) shares fell 3.88% to $0.62. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 747 shares, which is 0.27 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares fell 3.25% to $0.27. Intec Pharma's trading volume hit 30.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) shares declined by 2.99% to $0.52. At the close, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 42.5K shares. This is 2.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.3 million.