Pokémon TCG Pocket Earns $208 Million In First Month

The mobile gaming market has a new heavyweight with Nintendo ADR‘s NTDOY Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) Pocket.

According to data from AppMagic (via Eurogamer), the game earned $208 million in revenue during its first month, making it one of the most lucrative mobile launches in recent years.

A Strong First Month

Released on Oct. 30, Pokémon TCG Pocket began with $2.7 million in earnings on its launch day, which would end up being its lowest daily revenue so far. By Nov. 22, during the Fire Pokémon Mass Outbreak event, the game reached its single-day high of $8.4 million.

See Also: How Much Does It Really Cost To Complete Pokémon TCG’s First Set?

Over its first four days, the game brought in $12.1 million. In the following weeks, revenue surged further, with the game surpassing $120 million within three weeks. Its best-performing week brought in $51.1 million, while the final week of its first month saw a slight decline to $49.7 million. Player spending remained consistent, averaging $6.5 million per day.

The game's mix of nostalgia and strategy has resonated with both longtime Pokémon fans and newcomers.

Events like the Fire Pokémon Mass Outbreak offer exclusive rewards, creating incentives for players to participate and invest in the game during specific windows of time.

Pokémon’s Growing Mobile Presence

Pokémon TCG Pocket follows in the footsteps of Pokémon Go, another successful mobile title.

While Pokémon Go continues testing new features like Reward Road, Pokémon TCG Pocket is carving out its own niche with a focus on competitive card battles and limited-time events.

Read Next:

Image credits: Shutterstock.