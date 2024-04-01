Pokémon Go To 'Deliver Huge, Major Features' Later This Year, Teases Insider

Loading... Loading...



Ed Wu, senior vice president of Pokémon Go, opened up about the game’s journey and what lies ahead, expressing excitement about its ongoing growth.

In a chat with Eurogamer, Wu reflected on Pokémon Go’s impending 10th anniversary: “It’s bananas to think this thing is going to be going into its next decade soon.”

See Also: The Unbelievable Story Of The ‘Pokémon Go Grandpa,’ The 74-Year-Old Cycling Around With 64 Devices Attached To His Bicycle

Developed and published by Niantic Inc., under its parent company Alphabet, in partnership with Nintendo ADR NTDOY and The Pokémon Company, the game was released in 2016.

Wu emphasized Niantic’s dedication to maintaining the game’s vibrancy, stating: “We’re putting a lot of investment into ensuring it’s a great game and has really firm foundations for the next 10 years.”

Looking ahead, Wu teased some exciting updates, mentioning plans to revamp the Avatar system. He hinted at “updated assets” and a “modern system that can offer more customization,” suggesting players have something to look forward to.

As for what’s in store for 2024, Wu kept the specifics under wraps but promised: “We will continue to deliver huge, major features, and we have several lined up for later this year.” He emphasized the team’s commitment to keeping the game fresh while staying true to its roots.

Acknowledging the game’s technical challenges, Wu said, “We can always do better.” He discussed the complexities of managing the game’s infrastructure and highlighted improvements made over the years to ensure a smoother experience for players.

On the topic of monetization, Wu addressed the introduction of in-game event tickets, acknowledging varying availability. He stressed the importance of striking a balance between monetization and delivering enjoyable experiences for players.

Read Next: Pokémon Go Studio Niantic Announces 230 Layoffs

Photo: Shutterstock