Konami Holdings Corp is a Japan-based company which develops, publishes, markets and distributes video game software products for stationary consoles and for portable consoles. It also produces gaming machines for casinos and operates Health & Fitness clubs. The company operates through four business operations namely Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Gaming & Systems, and Sports. The company generates majority of its revenue from Digital Entertainment segment which is involved in production, manufacture and sale of digital content and related products including mobile games, arcade games, card games and computer and video games.