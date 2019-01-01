QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Konami Holdings Corp is a Japan-based company which develops, publishes, markets and distributes video game software products for stationary consoles and for portable consoles. It also produces gaming machines for casinos and operates Health & Fitness clubs. The company operates through four business operations namely Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Gaming & Systems, and Sports. The company generates majority of its revenue from Digital Entertainment segment which is involved in production, manufacture and sale of digital content and related products including mobile games, arcade games, card games and computer and video games.

Konami Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Konami Holdings (KONMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Konami Holdings (OTCPK: KONMY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Konami Holdings's (KONMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Konami Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Konami Holdings (KONMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Konami Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Konami Holdings (KONMY)?

A

The stock price for Konami Holdings (OTCPK: KONMY) is $28.18 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 16:44:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Konami Holdings (KONMY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Konami Holdings.

Q

When is Konami Holdings (OTCPK:KONMY) reporting earnings?

A

Konami Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Konami Holdings (KONMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Konami Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Konami Holdings (KONMY) operate in?

A

Konami Holdings is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.