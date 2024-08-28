Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 PC Requirements Unveiled, Here's What You Need To Know

As the release date for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 rapidly approaches, Microsoft Corp.‘s MSFT Activision has officially announced the minimum and recommended PC specifications for the game.

Set to launch on Oct. 25, Black Ops 6 promises to deliver an action-packed experience, but players eager to dive into the newest installment need to ensure their systems are up to par.

See Also: Activision’s Strategy: How Black Ops 6, Warzone Updates Will Free Up Your Storage Space

Essential PC Specifications

To run Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, PC players will require a minimum of 8 GB of RAM. However, for those seeking a smoother and more robust gaming experience, Activision recommends doubling that to 16 GB of RAM.

The game also demands significant storage space — an SSD with at least 149 GB of free space at launch is necessary. Interestingly, this requirement drops to 78 GB for players who already have COD HQ and Warzone installed.

Here’s a breakdown of the minimum and recommended specifications:

Minimum Requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)

Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 470

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Storage: SSD with 149 GB available space at launch (78 GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

SSD with 149 GB available space at launch (78 GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed) Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Recommended Requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)

Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update) Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060, AMD Radeon RX 6600XT, or Intel Arc A770

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060, AMD Radeon RX 6600XT, or Intel Arc A770 Storage: SSD with 149 GB available space at launch (78 GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

SSD with 149 GB available space at launch (78 GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed) Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Upcoming Betas And Availability

It’s worth noting that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 features both a closed and open beta leading up to the official launch.

The “early access” beta, exclusive to those who pre-ordered the game or are subscribed to Game Pass, kicks off at 6 PM BST/10 AM PT on August 30th and will run through September 4th.

In an unusual move for the series, there is no platform exclusivity for this beta phase, meaning players across all supported platforms can participate.

For those who haven’t pre-ordered, the open beta begins at 6 PM BST/10 AM PT on September 6th and concludes on September 9th.

Read Next:

Image courtesy of Activision via Steam.