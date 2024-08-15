Activision's Strategy: How Black Ops 6, Warzone Updates Will Free Up Your Storage Space

Microsoft Corp‘s MSFT Activision is set to ease the storage burden for Call of Duty enthusiasts with significant changes arriving before the highly anticipated launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Oct. 25.

This includes a major reorganization of game files and an innovative approach to how the franchise handles its substantial file sizes, the company announced via a Call of Duty blogpost.

See Also: Call Of Duty Leak Reveals Potential New Warzone Map For Black Ops 6 — Fans Aren’t Happy About Features

Warzone Now Optional For Annual Downloads

In a move that addresses long-standing concerns about the size of Call of Duty games, Activision will separate Warzone from the annual titles starting Aug. 21, in conjunction with the launch of Season 5 Reloaded.

Players will now have the option to download Warzone independently from the core game, allowing for a more customized storage solution.

"When you download an annual Call of Duty game, you'll also be able to opt in to also download Warzone if you want. And if you just want to download Warzone, that will still be an option as well," Activision confirmed.

Texture Streaming And User Interface Updates

Season 5 Reloaded will introduce additional changes to streamline the gaming experience. Activision plans to enhance texture streaming capabilities, offering players the choice between "optimized" and "minimal" streaming options.

Alongside this, a new user interface for navigating Call of Duty games will debut in mid-October, promising a more intuitive and efficient browsing experience.

To accommodate these updates, players will need to download a substantial update as part of the Season 5 rollout. This update will reorganize game files and incorporate new technology to prepare for the full player interface overhaul.

Activision anticipates that these optimizations will lead to a decrease in Call of Duty's footprint on hard drives. Notably, PlayStation 5 players will experience additional updates due to "differences in file organization."

Black Ops 6: Smaller Launch Size Expected

Activision has also addressed concerns regarding the file size of Black Ops 6.

Although the company has not yet provided a specific download size, it has assured players that the new title will be a "smaller download at launch than Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III."

This reassurance comes after an earlier Xbox store listing suggested an implausible 309.85GB download size, which Activision clarified did not accurately represent the game's final file size.

Read Next:

Image courtesy of Activision via Steam.