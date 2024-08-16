Activision Halts Modern Warfare 2 Mod With Cease And Desist Just Before Launch

The anticipated H2M mod for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been officially canceled following a cease and desist letter from Microsoft Corp.‘s MSFT Activision Publishing.

IGN reported that the H2M mod, which aimed to revitalize the multiplayer component of the 2009 Modern Warfare 2 on PC, was scheduled for release on Aug. 16.

Nevertheless, the mod's developers announced the project's cancellation on their official X (formerly Twitter) account after receiving a cease and desist order from Activision. The account now simply states “SHUTDOWN,” reflecting the end of all related activities.

See Also: Call Of Duty Leak Reveals Potential New Warzone Map For Black Ops 6 — Fans Aren’t Happy About Features

"Today, our team members received a Cease & Desist order on behalf of Activision Publishing in relation to the H2M-Mod project," the team's final post confirmed. "We are complying with this order and shutting down all operations immediately and permanently."

Today, our team members received a Cease & Desist order on behalf of Activision Publishing in relation to the H2M-Mod project. We are complying with this order and shutting down all operations immediately and permanently. — H2 Multiplayer Mod (@H2Multiplayer) August 15, 2024

Background On The H2M Mod

The H2M project was first announced in July 2023, with the development team revealing their intent to remaster and enhance Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer mode.

The team designed the mod to offer updated visuals, new content, and a mix of classic and fresh gameplay elements. This effort aimed to provide an experience that many fans felt was missing after Activision chose to remaster only the campaign of the original game in 2020.

The community garnered attention and support for the project, reflected in a recent increase in player activity for Modern Warfare Remastered, as reported by SteamDB. Many players saw the mod as a way to breathe new life into a still-popular game.

Community And Developer Reactions

Meanwhile, following the cancellation, the gaming community expressed a range of reactions. Some players voiced their disappointment and frustration, with recent Steam reviews for Modern Warfare Remastered turning "Mostly Negative."

Furthermore, social media platforms also saw comments from fans and content creators, many of whom had been looking forward to the mod's release.

Several developers involved in the H2M project shared their thoughts on the situation. X user @TheWatchfulWolf, one of the developers, stated: "Fine. We'll just make our own unique game."

Another developer, @alstr_, reflected on the effort that went into the project, saying: "Over a year of work from a dedicated group of people working for FREE to relive a fan favorite Call of Duty… all to get shut down AFTER PEOPLE SPENT THEIR MONEY."

Read Next:

Image courtesy of Activision.