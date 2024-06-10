Call Of Duty Black Ops 6 Requires Constant Internet Connection On Consoles For First Time

by Franca Quarneti, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 10, 2024 2:39 PM | 1 min read |
Zinger Key Points
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6" requires a constant internet connection for all game modes on consoles, a first for the series.
  • This is due to texture streaming for high-quality visuals and reduced storage space.
Loading...
Loading...

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will require a constant internet connection for all game modes on consoles, marking a first for the series.

This necessity was revealed during Microsoft Corp’s MSFT Xbox Games Showcase and the Call of Duty Direct event, and subsequently confirmed by an Activision support page.

See Also: Microsoft Confirms Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 On Xbox Game Pass At Launch

The reason given is the game’s use of texture streaming to “deliver the highest-quality visuals while also reducing the game's overall storage space on your hard drive.”

However, console players can play the Campaign without needing a premium subscription service like Game Pass Core or PlayStation Plus.

While PC gamers have needed a constant internet connection to play Call of Duty campaigns for years, Black Ops 6 is the first game in the series to require this on consoles.

In other news, Activision has confirmed that content from the video games Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3 will not be transferable to Black Ops 6.

Read Next: Call Of Duty Cheat Maker Must Pay Activision Over $14M, Surrender Domain: Judge

Image courtesy of Activision.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Posted In: GamingNewsTop StoriesActivision BlizzardCall of DutyCall of Duty Black OpsCall of Duty: Black Ops 6Consumer Techgamingvideo games
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!