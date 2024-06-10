Call Of Duty Black Ops 6 Requires Constant Internet Connection On Consoles For First Time

Loading... Loading...

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will require a constant internet connection for all game modes on consoles, marking a first for the series.

This necessity was revealed during Microsoft Corp’s MSFT Xbox Games Showcase and the Call of Duty Direct event, and subsequently confirmed by an Activision support page.

The reason given is the game’s use of texture streaming to “deliver the highest-quality visuals while also reducing the game's overall storage space on your hard drive.”

However, console players can play the Campaign without needing a premium subscription service like Game Pass Core or PlayStation Plus.

While PC gamers have needed a constant internet connection to play Call of Duty campaigns for years, Black Ops 6 is the first game in the series to require this on consoles.

In other news, Activision has confirmed that content from the video games Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3 will not be transferable to Black Ops 6.

Image courtesy of Activision.