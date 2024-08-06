Top 6 Free-To-Play Games On Steam In August: Dungeonborne, Ocean Playground And More

Finding high-quality gaming experiences without spending money can be challenging, but Valve’s Steam offers a wealth of free-to-play options to download this August.

Here's a look at six of the latest additions, as reported by SteamGamesPC.

Overdrive Warfare: A Battle For Pulsar Island

Overdrive Warfare by solo developer Cody Williams and Dynamite Games is a first-person shooter set on the conflict-ridden Pulsar Island, a former USSR territory. Players encounter various factions vying for control, including the private military group, Pulsar Group.

See Also: Steam’s ‘Great Demo Update’ Enhances Visibility, Accessibility For Game Trials

This arena shooter features numerous weapons and attachments, allowing players to customize their combat style while facing challenging enemies.

Ocean Playground: Mini-Games Collection

Ocean Playground by All In Game Co. offers a selection of mini-games, perfect for short gaming sessions. Titles such as Save Crabs, Stone Maze, and Electrify are just a few of the available options.

Although the game includes some AI-generated content, the variety of mini-games makes Ocean Playground an enjoyable addition for casual gamers.

Battle Grounds III: Historical Warfare

After six years of development, Battle Grounds III continues the classic franchise with a setting in the American War of Independence. The game features 26 period weapons, 11 classic maps, and eight new ones.

With a “Very Positive” review score on Steam, the game offers an immersive historical experience. The synopsis states, "Prepare for battle in the American War of Independence."

Millie Megavolte 8: Side-Scrolling Action

Millie Megavolte 8 by Myroid-Type Comics revives side-scrolling action, featuring Millie battling the Mole King and his minions.

The game offers both story and adventure modes, with nine playable characters. The description reads, "The Mole King is gearing up for war and made the mistake of annoying Millie. Go berserk and massacre your way through mountains of monsters to shut him up for good."

Dungeonborne: PvPvE Dungeon Crawler

Mithril Interactive's Dungeonborne is a first-person PvPvE dungeon crawler with extraction gameplay, set in a fantasy world. Players encounter various creatures and navigate challenging dungeons.

The game has received mixed reviews, with some criticism regarding balancing, but others praise its quick-paced raids and combat mechanics.

Fruit: Chain Effect: Puzzle Game

Fruit: Chain Effect by Twilight Sonata Studio is a link-and-match puzzle game with a “Mostly Positive” rating on Steam.

Players collect fruit items by completing levels or through market drops every two hours. The game balances the rarity of fruits, categorized as Legendary, Rare, High, and Common, to keep players engaged.

Read Next:

Image credtis: Rokas Tenys on Shutterstock.