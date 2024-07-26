Steam's 'Great Demo Update' Enhances Visibility, Accessibility For Game Trials

Valve has unveiled an overhaul to Steam’s demo system with its “Great Steam Demo Update,” a move designed to improve the visibility and functionality of game demos on the platform.

This update, driven by feedback from both developers and players, introduces a series of changes aimed at enhancing the way users discover and interact with game trials.

Dedicated Demo Pages and Enhanced Discoverability

One of the most notable additions is the introduction of separate store pages for demos. Previously, demos were often integrated into the main game's page, which could make them harder to find and explore.

Now, each demo can have its own dedicated page featuring demo-specific content such as trailers, screenshots, and details about supported features. These pages also include direct buttons for installing the demo and accessing the main game's store page, as well as the ability for users to leave reviews specifically for the demo.

This change is set to improve the overall user experience by streamlining the process of discovering and evaluating game demos. The update also enhances notification systems: users who have games on their wishlist or follow particular developers will now receive email or mobile alerts when a demo for a game they are interested in becomes available.

Increased Visibility on Steam’s Charts

In addition to the dedicated demo pages, the visibility of demos has been significantly increased. Demos will now appear alongside free games in key sections such as the "New & Trending" list on Steam's homepage.

Valve has adjusted its thresholds to ensure demos are better balanced with paid products, which could lead to increased prominence for demos across the platform.

Users will also benefit from several practical features. Demos can now be added to a Steam library without immediate installation, allowing players to manage their downloads more efficiently.

Furthermore, demos can be installed even if the user owns the full game, and uninstalling a demo is made easier with a right-click option that also removes the demo from the user's library.

Image credits: Shutterstock.